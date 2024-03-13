Centre fast-tracks setting up of multi-modal logistics park in Pune

New Delhi, March 13 The 67th meeting of Network Planning Group took up for discussion three projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways including the development of the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Pune in Maharashtra through Public Private Partnership mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

The MMLP will act as a freight aggregation and disaggregation centre to enable freight movement in more efficient modes, such as higher-sized trucks and rail, thereby improving the efficiency of freight movement and reducing logistics costs in the country.

The second project pertains to widening the NH-334D section from Aligarh to Palwal to a 4-lane configuration. It aims to improve connectivity between Aligarh and Palwal districts, particularly benefiting traffic towards Jewar airport and providing better connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The project encompasses major bridges, minor bridges, railway crossings, service roads, a toll plaza, truck lay bay, and various other features, to enhance the movement of freight and people.

The third project involves construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on Anishabad - Aurangabad - Hariharganj Road in Bihar.

This project on NH-139 aims to alleviate traffic congestion on the existing 4-lane road connecting Patna city's key areas, including the AIIMS.

The proposed elevated corridor, spanning 9-km includes a flyover of 8.3 km, features a 4-lane at-grade road with footpath, drain, and utility corridor, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

The focus of the discussions at the meeting, headed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Additional Secretary, Rajeev Singh Thakur, revolved around integrated planning of network infrastructure aligned with the principles of PM GatiShakti for comprehensive regional socio-economic advancement.

Attendees also included representatives from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam where the projects are slated for implementation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor