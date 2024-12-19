Centre fine-tunes 3 highway projects in UP, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Centre's Network Planning Group (NPG), evaluated three highway development projects in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to fine-tune them with the principles of PM GatiShakti aimed at integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised project implementation, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The projects being implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways include the Barabanki-Bahraich project focuses on upgrading 101.54 Km of NH-927 corridor to a 4-lane configuration with six-lane structures.

This improved connectivity will link Lucknow, Shrawasti Airport, NH-27, and the India-Nepal border, facilitating trade and reducing travel times across Uttar Pradesh and Northern India. The project will unlock economic opportunities by supporting industries, tourism, and trade activities, the statement said.

The second project in UP entails the development of a 118.8 km 4-lane greenfield highway with six-lane structures, connecting Kanpur Ring Road to Kabrai on NH-35. It integrates multimodal connectivity to seven railway stations and three airports, enhancing accessibility across Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba districts.

The project will boost industrial development, tourism, and regional integration, significantly contributing to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

The third proposal relates to a 40.725 km 4-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway along NH-311 in Rajasthan linking Singhana to Titanwar in the state.

The project will facilitate smoother logistics, strengthen regional trade, and support economic development in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi region.

According to the statement, upon completion, these projects are expected to significantly contribute to India's infrastructure landscape, ensuring that the advantages of seamless connectivity extend to every region. By strengthening multimodal transport systems and addressing critical infrastructure gaps, these initiatives align with the government's vision for integrated and sustainable development.

The meeting was chaired by Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Surendra Ahirwar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor