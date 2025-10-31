'Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies' launched in Shillong to enhance regional cooperation, connectivity

Shillong, Oct 31 A new 'Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies' was launched in Shillong on Friday to strengthen research, policy dialogue, and regional cooperation among the countries and states connected by the Bay of Bengal. The initiative seeks to foster collaboration in areas of trade, connectivity, and sustainable development across South and Southeast Asia.

The centre will serve as a platform to promote academic and policy exchanges and facilitate what experts termed as "third space" cooperation among regional stakeholders.

Speaking at a high-level panel discussion on "Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal: Envisioning a Resilient and Prosperous Future – Opportunities and Challenges", Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary-General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), said the Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies would play an important role in strengthening regional engagement.

Ambassador Pandey described the initiative as timely, noting that it aligns with the growing need for deeper collaboration amid evolving global and regional challenges.

C.S.R. Ram, Joint Secretary (BIMSTEC and SAARC) in the Ministry of External Affairs, underlined India’s policy thrust on regional cooperation through initiatives such as the Neighbourhood First, Act East Policy, and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) frameworks.

Former North Eastern Council (NEC) member M.P. Bezbaruah and former Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh highlighted the importance of improving physical and economic connectivity between India and Southeast Asia to unlock the Bay region's potential.

Prithvish Nag, former Surveyor General of India, in his presentation, traced the Bay of Bengal's historical role as a hub of maritime trade and cultural exchange, calling for renewed efforts to restore its economic and strategic vitality.

The inaugural discussion featured senior diplomats and policy representatives from BIMSTEC member countries, including Abe Noraike, Minister and Counsellor (Political), Embassy of Japan in India; Preeti Rahman, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India; Ambika Prasad Joshi, Counsellor (Minister), Embassy of Nepal in India; and Tshewang Dorji, Director (Bhutan), BIMSTEC.

The speakers emphasised that the Bay of Bengal region lies at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia and is central to India’s strategic outreach under the Neighbourhood First and BIMSTEC frameworks. They called for practical, commercially viable, and mutually beneficial partnerships to drive economic and social growth.

The establishment of the Centre is expected to enhance regional understanding and policy cooperation through research-based initiatives and sustained dialogue among governments, think tanks, academia, and businesses across the Bay of Bengal region, a statement noted.

