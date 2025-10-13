Centre for Jain Studies launched in Indore under Minority Affairs Ministry’s scheme

Indore, Oct 13 Aiming to promote advanced research, translation, digitisation of manuscripts, and the integration of traditional knowledge with modern pedagogy, a Centre for Jain Studies, approved for Rs 27.16 crore, was launched here on Monday, an official said.

Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, emphasising the role of technology, highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in preserving, digitising, and promoting heritage languages for wider academic and cultural engagement.

Supported by the Minority Affairs Ministry under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), the centre has come up at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore.

The DAVV on Monday hosted a National Seminar on “Jainism and Indian Knowledge System”, marking the launch of its Centre for Jain Studies, an official said in a statement.

During his visit, Chandra Shekhar Kumar also undertook a field tour of the university campus and interacted with faculty members.

He urged the university to develop the Centre for Jain Studies as a Centre of Global Excellence, integrating modern technology and digital tools for research, documentation, and dissemination.

The Ministry has been extending support to universities across the country for establishing Centres of Excellence dedicated to the promotion and preservation of heritage and classical languages under the PMJVK.

Ministry of Minority Affairs has already established Centres of Excellence at: University of Mumbai – for the study of Pali, Prakrit, and Avesta Pahlavi and Gujarat University – for the study of Prakrit languages.

The official statement said that these centres aim to promote advanced research, translation, digitisation of manuscripts, and the integration of traditional knowledge with modern pedagogy.

Through this initiative, the Ministry seeks to safeguard India’s linguistic and philosophical heritage and strengthen the intellectual traditions of the country’s diverse communities, it said.

The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Minister for Higher Education Inder Singh Parmar and the Minority Affairs Ministry’s Joint Secretary Ram Singh.

