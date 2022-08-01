Centre forms task force to monitor monkeypox cases

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Centre has formed a task force to monitor monkeypox cases in the country.

According to a source from the Union Health Ministry, the task force will also provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection.

The team will be headed by Dr V.K. Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog, and include the Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech, the source said.

India has reported four monkeypox cases so far three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

The Centre is on an alert mode as the cases have increased all over the world.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

