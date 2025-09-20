Centre gave GST reform as Diwali bonanza, K'taka govt gifted pothole-model: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla

Bengaluru, Sept 20 BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Saturday, ridiculed the Congress-led government in Karnataka by saying that at a time when the Union government has given GST reforms as 'Diwali bonanza', the Karnataka government has gifted 'pothole-model'.

Speaking at a press conference at the State BJP office -- Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, Poonawalla said: "On the first day of Navratri on September 22, the country will adopt a simplified GST system. Through this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given the nation a Diwali gift even before the festival."

He added that the new GST system would benefit the middle class significantly and simplify tax slabs.

Explaining that it is not a "Gabbar Singh Tax" as some critics allege, but rather a "Good and Simple Tax", he said it would increase savings and provide the benefit of lower taxes to the people.

"Earlier, states had multiple taxation systems. GST was implemented eight years ago with four slabs. From September 22, this will be reduced to two slabs (5 per cent and 18 per cent). Ninety-nine goods that earlier attracted 12 per cent GST will now come under the 5 per cent slab. Most goods that were under the 28 per cent slab will now fall under the 18 per cent slab. Prices of these items are coming down," the BJP leader noted.

Poonawalla also said: "The Central government has focused on expanding metro connectivity, improving public transport, raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, and reducing interest on home and education loans. Inflation has also been kept at the minimum."

"On the one hand, Karnataka has a pothole-model government. Loot has taken place through price hikes and various scams, including Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Valmiki Corporation, and excise. The prices of essential commodities such as stamp duty, water, milk, petrol, and diesel have been raised. This is not only a government of loot but also a government of lies," he alleged.

He said that poll guarantees are not being implemented, and despite high taxation, potholes and lack of infrastructure continue to trouble the people in Karnataka.

He accused Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being engaged in a power tussle.

"In contrast, we have the Modi-model government, which is free from loot and lies. It is a government that strengthens the nation and benefits the middle class. It is a government that salutes farmers, youth, and MSMEs," he added.

Poonawalla said the Central government is working to strengthen India's economy.

"Some people who have failed in politics claim our economy is on the verge of collapse. But in reality, India's economy was once very weak, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past 11 years, it has become the world's fourth-strongest economy. It is also one of the fastest-growing, with a GDP growth rate of 7.5 per cent," he added.

He added: "Inflation, which was once in double digits, has now dropped to around two per cent, the lowest level. The NPAs are at a minimum, the country holds $703 billion in foreign exchange reserves, and exports have grown significantly. India's credit rating has also improved."

Citing EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) data, he said that unemployment has fallen to its lowest levels.

Over the past 10–11 years, 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line, BJP leader said.

"Those belonging to the darbari generation are getting a befitting reply," he remarked.

Poonawalla added that it was indeed an honour for him to be in Karnataka and inaugurated the press meet.

State BJP general secretary and MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Legislative Council chief whip N. Ravikumar, former MP Muniswamy, Bengauru South district president and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, state spokesperson Surabhi Hodigere, state convener of the economic cell Prashanth G.S., and state media convener Karunakar Khasale were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor