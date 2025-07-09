Centre gives in-principle approval for AIR centre in Ujjain, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, July 9 The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has granted in-principle approval for setting up an All-India Radio (Aakashvani) station in Ujjain, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

The development occurred after Chief Minister Yadav, accompanied by newly elected Madhya Pradesh BJP unit chief Hemant Khandelwal, met Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, CM Yadav requested for early commencement of the Akashvani centre in view of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Until the Ujjain studio is constructed, arrangements will be made for broadcast through the Indore Akashvani Centre.

"In-principle approval has been granted to set up the Akashvani centre in Ujjain.

Union Minister Murugan assured support and said the necessary procedures would be initiated," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has allocated 60 acres of land to set up a state-of-the-art rail coach manufacturing plant in Raisen district.

The project involves an investment of around Rs 1,800 crore, with participation from the Madhya Pradesh government, the Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Defence.

CM Yadav said he invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to lay the foundation stone for the project and held detailed discussions on the importance of the plant.

The factory is expected to generate employment for nearly 1,500 people and hold a prominent position on the map of India's rail coach manufacturing sector.

CM Yadav also shared that Madhya Pradesh is undertaking major initiatives in renewable energy, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"The state government is actively working on solar, wind, and pumped storage energy projects. Madhya Pradesh is currently the only state in the country supplying electricity at the lowest rates, which even powers the Delhi Metro," he said.

CM Yadav informed that the government plans to install solar panels for 32 lakh farmers, enabling them to generate their electricity. This move is expected to free the state of nearly Rs 18,000 crore in subsidies.

In his meeting with Union Minister for Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, CM Yadav discussed ongoing projects and expressed optimism about future progress.

He highlighted that the upcoming solar parks with a total capacity of 4,200 MW will mark a significant milestone in the state's renewable energy journey.

Additionally, collaboration with Uttar Pradesh is underway to develop 2,000 MW of solar power, with an agreement for mutual energy exchange every six months between the two states.

