Centre greenlights appointments in senior administrative roles

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has given the nod for the appointment of nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and a former IAS officer as secretaries in various ministries.

The decision was formalised by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The order passed on Saturday stated that Apurva Chandra, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has been appointed as the Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (retd. IAS) will take on the role of Secretary to the Lokpal on a contract basis for a period of one year, or until further orders, on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central government officers.

“Raj Kumar Goyal, currently in the cadre, has been appointed as the Secretary for the Department of Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Niten Chandra, serving as Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, will now be the Secretary in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Ministry of Defence,” the order stated.

The order further said that K. Moses Chalai, Secretary in the North Eastern Council Secretariat, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, has been appointed as the Secretary in the Inter State Council Secretariat in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Anil Malik will serve as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, with subsequent elevation to the position of Secretary upon the superannuation of Indevar Pandey.

“Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will take over as Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, succeeding Arti Ahuja who is set to retire on February 29,” read the order.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, will temporarily take on the role of Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with an upgrade to the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

“Ashish Kumar Bhutani, currently in the cadre, has been appointed as the Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, while Sanjay Jaju, also currently in the cadre, will replace Apurva Chandra as the Secretary in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting,” the order said.

In addition to the appointments, the ACC also approved in-situ upgradation of certain officers to the level of Special Secretary, including P. Daniel (IDES) and Rashmi Chowdhary (IRPS).

The committee also sanctioned the appointment of Reeta Vasishta as Member Secretary of the 22nd Law Commission of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till the end of the term of the Commission or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Her appointment will be subject to the outcome of the case pending before the Delhi High Court, the order said.

