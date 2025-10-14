Centre harmonises QCO framework to support MSMEs, curb substandard goods

New Delhi, Oct 14 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the government is harmonising the scope of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for mandatory certification to curb the circulation of substandard goods while being considerate towards the requirements of the domestic MSME sector.

More than 22,300 standards are currently in force and 94 per cent of Indian standards have been harmonised with ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standards.

Celebrating the ‘World Standards Day 2025’ organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) here, the minister emphasised that BIS must achieve a sustainable balance between these two objectives.

Joshi highlighted that over the past 11 years, India’s economy has risen from the 10th position to the 4th position, a remarkable achievement driven by the government’s philosophy of Reform, Perform, and Transform.

He said that India is now moving confidently towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world by 2028. The BIS has played a key role in realizing this vision by aligning national standards with global benchmarks.

The minister further noted that standards form the backbone of a well-functioning society, ensuring safety, quality, and trust across products, services, and systems.

They facilitate seamless domestic and international trade, enhance environmental sustainability, and protect consumer interests.

Joshi congratulated BIS for organizing the celebration of World Standards Day 2025 and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead with renewed purpose to ensure that every citizen has access to safe, reliable, and high-quality products and services.

The minister reiterated that the Prime Minister has given a clear direction through his call for zero defect and zero effect, promoting products that are flawless in quality and harmless to the environment.

He said that Bharat must be recognized globally for its quality and that Indian standards should become synonymous with international standards.

The number of new standards formulated has increased from 407 in 2014 to 1,038 in 2025. Products under mandatory certification have also grown from 106 products under 14 QCOs in 2014 to 773 products under 191 QCOs plus two horizontal QCOs in 2025.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma, lauded the contributions of experts driving India’s standardisation movement.

Emphasising the importance of global standardisation in promoting growth and collaboration, Verma applauded the “Standardization Heroes of India” for ensuring balanced development of standards and certifications.

