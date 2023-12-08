Centre-Haryana JV to implement Gurugram's new metro connectivity project

Gurugram, Dec 8 Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), a new company, will implement the metro connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the Chairman of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), said on Thursday.

GMRL, the new company, will be a joint venture (JV) between the Central and the Haryana governments -- 50 per cent each. It will be headed by the Union Secretary for Urban Development. All upcoming projects will be implemented by the GMRL, Kaushal said while presiding over the 54th meeting of the HMRTC here.

The estimated cost for the metro connectivity project between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City, spanning 28.50 km with 27 stations, stands at Rs 5452.72 crore.

Processes for pre-construction activities, including geotechnical investigations and design consultations, have already been initiated.

The project will provide a circular mobility corridor connecting Millennium city centre to Subhash Chowk to Railway station, Rezangla Chowk to Cyber City coming full circle, he said.

The Chief Secretary further said that HMRTC has witnessed a robust surge in both ridership and income, reflecting its resilience and commitment to providing efficient urban transit solutions.

Rapid Metro Gurugram experienced an impressive 35.54 per cent surge in ridership compared to the same period last year. The cumulative ridership reached an impressive 80,13,765 passengers, marking a significant leap from the 59,12,457 recorded in the previous year, he said.

The total income during the six months ending September 30 saw a noteworthy 53.84 per cent increase, reaching Rs. 26.26 crores compared to Rs 17.07 crores in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew by 37.73 per cent, reaching Rs. 14.37 crores, while non-fare revenue witnessed an exceptional 97.52 per cent increase, reaching Rs. 11.53 crores. The losses plummeted to Rs 47 lakh from Rs 7.51 crores, the Chief Secretary added.

Kaushal further said that Rezangla Chowk to Sector 21, Dwarka Rail project, is an 8.40 km corridor, featuring seven stations, and comes with a completion cost of Rs 1891.56 crore. The approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has initiated discussions on optimal station locations.

Apart from this, the metro connectivity project from Vatika Chowk to Panchgaon in Gurugram envisions a 30 km corridor, with M/s RITES as the appointed consultant. Diligent work on the DPR is in progress, with an Inception Report submitted on September 1, 2023, he added.

Proposals for route adjustments and potential termination at the existing Rapid Metro Station at Sector-56, Gurugram, are under exploration, adding strategic planning layers to provide last-mile connectivity to the public. Officers have been directed to complete this by April 30, 2024, the Chief Secretary said.

Following an announcement by Haryana Chief Minister Mahonar Lal, the extension of metro connectivity from Ballabhgarh to Palwal has been set in motion, he said.

With a tentative corridor length of 25 km and 10 proposed stations, a Techno Feasibility Study is underway, positioning this extension as a critical link in enhancing regional connectivity, he added.

The government's commitment to metro extensions from Bahadurgarh metro to Asoudha to connect with the Haryana Orbit Rail Network and Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway, consultants have been asked to submit the ridership assessment study at the earliest, the Chief Secretary said.

