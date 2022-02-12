Centre has no plan to reintroduce repealed farm laws in future: Agriculture Minister Tomar in RS

Central government has no plan to reintroduce the three repealed farm laws in future, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Minister's assurance came in a written reply when asked whether the government has any plan of reintroducing the three repealed farm laws in future.

"No Sir," replied Tomar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 last year announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws while addressing the nation, saying the government could not convince protesting farmers about the benefits of the agriculture sector reforms.

Responding to another question regarding compensation to deceased farmers, the Minister said, "the subject of compensation etc to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers movement is with the concerned state government."

"As on February 8, 2022, more than 11.78 crore beneficiaries have been given the financial benefits of approximately Rs 1.82 lakh crore under the scheme through various installments," said the Minister while replying to a separate query on PM-KISAN scheme.

"Out of them, 48.04 lakh were found to be ineligible. Therefore, effectively, there are approximately 11.30 crore eligible beneficiaries under the scheme," the Minister said.

The Minister also highlighted that the value of India's agri-exports of principal agri commodities group was Rs 2,52,297 crore during 2019-20, which was 1.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices.

"Despite Covid-19 pandemic, there has been 22.8 per cent growth in agri exports at Rs 3,09,939 crore with a share of 1.6 per cent to GDP during 2020-21," added Tomar.

However, the Minister said there is no such proposal to provide additional income support under PM-KISAN scheme.

( With inputs from ANI )

