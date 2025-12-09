Centre helping to set up 50 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage under PLI scheme

New Delhi, Dec 8 The government is supporting the establishment of 50 GWh capacity under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage scheme, and besides the PLI ACC scheme applicants, at least 10 manufacturers have announced a cumulative capacity of about 178 GWh in the country over the next five years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that 40 GWh capacity has been awarded to four beneficiary firms under the PLI ACC Scheme, including ACC Energy Storage Pvt. Ltd, Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd, and Reliance New Energy Battery Ltd.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is administering the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme namely “National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage,” approved in May 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 18,100 crore to establish 50 GWh of domestic Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing capacity, out of which 10 GWh is earmarked for Grid Scale Stationary Storage (GSSS) applications, he said.

As per the NITI Aayog report "Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse and Recycling in India", published in May 2022, under the optimistic scenario, the projected annual demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to reach about 210 GWh by 2030.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published the safety standards, prescribing safety requirements and test protocols for lithium-ion batteries as per the annexure. Further, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MOEFCC) has notified Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, for environmental factors.

The list of Safety Standards published by BIS includes IS 18237: 2023: Safety of Primary and Secondary Lithium Cells and Batteries during Transport, IS 16893 (Part 2) :2018: Secondary lithium-ion cells for the propulsion of electric road vehicles: Part 2 reliability and abuse testing.

The other safety standards on the list are IS 16893 2018 (Part 3): Secondary Lithium-Ion Cells for the Propulsion of Electric Road Vehicles Part 3 Safety Requirements, IS 16805: 2018: Secondary Cells and Batteries Containing Alkaline or Other Non-Acid Electrolytes – Safety Requirements for Secondary Lithium Cells and Batteries, for use in Industrial Applications.

IS 16046 (Part 2) :2018: Secondary Cells and Batteries containing Alkaline or other NonAcid Electrolytes – Safety Requirements for portable sealed secondary cells and for batteries made from them for use in portable applications. Part 2 Lithium systems also figure on the list, the minister added.

