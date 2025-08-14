Centre honours Air Marshal AK Bharti for his valour in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Aug 14 Several top military officers of the Indian Security Forces will be honoured with Gallantry Awards for their valour and bravery that the nation witnessed during the Operation Sindoor.

Amongst them include Air Marshal Awadesh Kumar Bharti, who will be awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal - the country's highest wartime distinguished service decoration. A.K. Bharati, who hails from Bihar, became a strong face of the Operation Sindoor as his firm media addresses received a huge applause.

He is the Director General of Air Operations and was the man behind setting up the targets and executing them previously during Operation Sindoor.

During a media briefing on May 13, he quoted Ramcharitmanas and said, "Vinay Na Manat Jaldhi Jad, Bhaye Teen Din Beet, Bole Ram Sakop Tab, Bhay Binu Hoi Na Preeti." What message is being given... So, a hint is enough for an intelligent person," Bharti said, and later he became a national hero for his valour, bravery, intelligence and for having literary prowess.

On 11 May, when four senior defence officers stood before the nation for a briefing on Operation Sindoor in the national capital, Bharti stood out with his calm demeanour and crisp response.

When a reporter asked him if the Indian Air Force had hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly houses nuclear installations, he sarcastically responded, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills."

It is pertinent to note here that President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday approved 127 Gallantry awards, 40 Distinguished Service awards, and 290 Mention-in-Despatches to honour the valour and dedication of Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

Among the Gallantry awards, the President approved are 4 Kirti Chakra, 15 Vir Chakra: 16 Shaurya Chakra: 2 awards of Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medal (Gallantry), awards, 6 Nao Sena Medal 26 Vayu Sena Medal, 7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, 9 Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and 24 Yudh Seva Medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor