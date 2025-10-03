Centre issues advisory to states on cough syrup deaths; urges its rational use in children

New Delhi, Oct 3 Denying ‘contamination in cough syrups’ that reportedly led to 11 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the government on Friday issued an advisory to all states and union Territories, urging the rational use of such syrups in children.

About nine children succumbed to death in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, and two children in Rajasthan -- one in Bharatpur and another in Sikar after consuming counterfeit cough syrup in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Even as reports cited the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG) -- linked with injury to kidneys, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in an official statement, clarified that the cough syrups were not contaminated with the toxic chemicals.

The clarification is based on an investigation by “a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), etc”.

The team collected various samples in coordination with the state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups.

“As per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury. The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG,” the Ministry said.

Further, blood/CSF samples were also tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens.

“One case has been found positive for Leptospirosis. Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories,” the Ministry said, adding that “all possible causes behind the reported cases” are being investigated.

In an advisory issued to all states and union Territories, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Sunita Sharma urged the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population.

“Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years.”

“Most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often resolve without pharmacological intervention,” said Sharma, adding that cough and cold medications “are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years”.

It should be used “following careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration, and avoiding multiple drug combinations”.

The DGHS urged the need to opt for non-pharmacological measures, including adequate hydration, rest, and supportive measures, as the first-line approach.

Importantly, Sharma urged “all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments to ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients”.

