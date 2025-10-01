Centre launches adoption awareness campaign for children with special needs

New Delhi, Oct 1 The Union government on Wednesday launched a month-long adoption awareness campaign to boost the rehabilitation of children with special needs.

November is annually observed as adoption awareness month. But, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has begun a series of offline and online social media activities building up to the main launch of the national adoption awareness month in November, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

The theme this year is “non-institutionalised rehabilitation of children with special needs (divyaang children)".

“The nationwide campaign is dedicated to promoting the adoption of children with special needs, breaking myths and misconceptions surrounding adoption, and celebrating the joy and transformative power adoption brings to children and families,” the Ministry said.

The adoption awareness month aims to highlight key issues related to adoption and foster greater public understanding and engagement.

A special logo along with a dedicated hashtag “#EveryChildMatters” has been designed to celebrate families and honour children who have been adopted, as well as those currently waiting to find loving homes.

The nationwide online campaign by CARA, in collaboration with MyGov India, includes activities such as poster-making competitions, pledge-taking, mascot creation, sharing of adoption stories by parents and adoptees, and idea and suggestion submissions to strengthen adoption processes.

States such as Ladakh, Assam, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and others are expected to organise awareness events.

The offline activities will include interactive sessions with prospective and adoptive parents, adoptees, and stakeholders; cultural events, competitions, and Q&A sessions to share experiences and insights; and community campaigns to address myths and promote positive attitudes towards adoption.

In FY25, “313 children with special needs were successfully adopted, of which 83 were domestic adoptions and 230 inter-country adoptions. Each adoption is a testament to the commitment of families and society towards providing love, care, and dignity to every child,” the Ministry said.

