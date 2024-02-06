Centre launches 'Bharat' rice at Rs 29 per kg

New Delhi, Feb 6 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday launched the sale of rice under the ‘Bharat’ brand at an MRP of Rs 29/kg in 5 kg and 10 kg packs.

The minister flagged off 100 mobile vans through which the rice will be made available to a wider segment of consumers in the national capital.

The affordable rice will now be available at physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF).

Stating that Narendra Modi is sensitive towards the needs of the people of the country, Goyal said it is under the Prime Minister's watch that prices of essential commodities are being kept in check.

The minister said the Government of India is committed towards the welfare of farmers as well as the people of the country, adding that the Central government purchases essential commodities from the farmers and sells them to the consumers at subsidised rates whenever in need.

The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ rice will increase supply in the market at affordable rates, besides help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item. This is the latest among a series of steps taken by the Government of India towards the welfare of consumers, the minister said.

‘Bharat’ rice will be available at all physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) from Tuesday and will be expanded to other retail outlets and e-commerce platforms soon, the minister said.

'Bharat’ brand rice will be sold in family-friendly 5 kg and 10 kg bags at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 29/kg.

'Bharat' atta is already being sold by these three agencies for Rs 27.50 per kg in 5 kg and 10 kg packs from their physical retail outlets, mobile vans as well as through some other retail networks and e-commerce platforms.

Similarly, 'Bharat' dal (chana dal) is also being sold by these three agencies for Rs 60 per kg. Apart from these three agencies, state-controlled cooperatives in Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat are also involved in retail sale of 'Bharat' dal.

With the launch of sale of ‘Bharat’ rice, consumers can now get rice, atta and dal as well as onions from these outlets at fair and affordable prices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor