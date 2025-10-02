Centre likely to double Vijay's security as BJP, AIADMK seek to reshape TN politics after Karur tragedy

Chennai, Oct 2 In the wake of the deadly stampede at actor Vijay’s political rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives, the Union government is reportedly considering enhancing the security cover provided to the Tamil star-turned-politician.

Party sources said discussions are underway to double the strength of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other Central police personnel assigned to Vijay.

The move comes amid heightened political tension in Tamil Nadu, where alliances and rivalries are being recalculated after the Karur tragedy.

Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has quickly emerged as a disruptive force in a state long dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies.

According to BJP strategists, defeating the DMK’s entrenched coalition requires a strong and broad-based opposition front. The party believes this was the logic behind bringing the AIADMK back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah played a key role in reconciling with AIADMK’s leadership to revive the NDA’s prospects in Tamil Nadu. However, recent surveys indicate that the DMK-led alliance still enjoys a comfortable lead and that an AIADMK-BJP partnership alone is unlikely to swing the balance. As a result, senior BJP leaders have been exploring ways to woo Vijay into the NDA fold, seeing TVK’s mass appeal and its anti-DMK posture as a potential game-changer.

But the outreach has been complicated. Despite criticising the DMK, Vijay has also publicly taken aim at both AIADMK and BJP, leaving Amit Shah and AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a dilemma over how to proceed.

The Karur stampede has now shifted the political calculus. AIADMK and BJP have amplified allegations -- first floated by TVK sympathisers -- that the DMK might have played a role in the chaos. Both parties are calling for the probe, currently led by a retired High Court judge, to be handed over to the CBI, arguing that an independent investigation is essential for justice.

Analysts say this is also part of a larger strategy to consolidate anti-DMK sentiment and keep channels open with Vijay.

Against this backdrop, Amit Shah recently reached out to Vijay, officially described as an act of sympathy, but widely viewed as a political signal. BJP insiders suggest the conversation could pave the way for closer coordination -- and possibly alliance talks -- in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

