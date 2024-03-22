'Centre misusing agencies to suppress opponents', Oppn parties tell EC

New Delhi, March 22 A delegation comprising leaders of several opposition parties alleged that the entire nation is being a witness to the "unrelenting, blatant and illegal" deployment of central agencies by the "party in power" to target, suffocate and intimidate the opposition parties.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar. Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien were part of the delegation that met the CEC.

"Such unconscionable misuse of state machinery by a party in power, is a direct threat to the sanctity of free and fair elections, as they completely erode the core of our democracy, namely free and fair elections," the memorandum read.

They requested the CEC to issue a circular ensuring that any further raids, investigations and arrests are first vetted and approved by the Election Commission or a committee set up under it.

"Take immediate action including the launch of investigations against all those individuals and officers who have misused their offices to harass the leaders of the opposition," the memorandum read, while mentioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

"The arrests of individuals holding Constitutional posts is clearly intended to have a stifling and deleterious effect on the democratic functioning of the affairs of their respective states, as well as the parties themselves.

"These arrested individuals, one of the Aam Aadmi Party, and the other of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, are elected leaders of our country who have championed the cause of those on the margins of our society, including our brothers and sisters belonging to the tribal communities," it added.

