Centre moves plea before SC seeking extension of ED Director's term, court to hear tomorrow

New Delhi, July 26 The Centre on Wednesday moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking extension of tenure of the present ED Director Sanjay Mishra, when his term is set to end on July 31 in accordance with a recent SC judgement.

A bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai agreed to hear the Centre's application on Thursday (July 27) after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

"There is some prayer we are making which will have to persuade Your Lordships," said S.G. Mehta while requesting the court to hear Centre's miscellaneous application before Friday.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

