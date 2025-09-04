Centre must demonstrate same spirit towards Punjab as shown to Afghanistan, says minister

Chandigarh, Sep 4 Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday called upon the Centre to demonstrate the same humanitarian spirit towards Punjab as it has shown in extending aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

He questioned the Union government's priorities, asking why relief materials were swiftly dispatched to Afghanistan, while flood-affected Punjab is facing delays in receiving financial and humanitarian assistance.

In a press statement here, the Finance Minister emphasised that Punjab, a state that has consistently contributed to the nation’s food security and economic strength, deserves timely and adequate assistance in its hour of need.

"If humanitarian aid can be sent across borders, then why the hesitation in helping our own people?" he asked.

Cheema urged the Centre to prioritise the welfare of flood-affected people and expedite the release of relief packages, infrastructure support, and rehabilitation measures. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to take every measure to provide relief to flood-ravaged people.

Giving a call to all to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he assured that transparency and accountability in utilising any aid received, ensuring that every rupee reaches those who need it most.

Meanwhile, welcoming the reduction in GST rates in favour of consumers, the Finance Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was demanding it from the outset. He said the benefits of the new two-slab GST rate structure should be passed on to the common people, making it more relatable and impactful, besides ensuring that those struggling with inflation can get relief.

However, Cheema also recalled that when the GST system was first introduced, all states had supported it on the condition that the Centre would compensate them for any revenue loss until their economies stabilised.

"The economies of the states are still not stable, and the latest GST rate cuts will have a further impact on them," he said.

Calling on the Union government to continue providing GST compensation, as promised to states, Cheema argued that this support is crucial for ensuring fiscal stability, especially given the challenges and disasters many states are currently facing. He specifically added that Punjab is experiencing its worst floods in four decades and urged the Union government to provide both continued GST compensation and quick financial aid for flood victims.

