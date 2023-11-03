Centre notifies appointment of 13 judges in four HCs

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Centre has issued notifications regarding the appointment of six advocates and seven judicial officers as judges in different high courts of the country, pursuant to the recommendations made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium.

Advocates Vinay Saraf and Vivek Jain, and judicial officers Rajendra Kumar Vani, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Binod Kumar Dwivedi, Devnarayan Mishra, and Gajendra Singh have been appointed as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The President has appointed judicial officers Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya as judges of the Patna High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Another notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday said that advocates Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh have been appointed as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a period of two years from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The President also appointed advocate Kaushik Goswami to be an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court for a period of two years.

