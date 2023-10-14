Centre notifies appointment of judge in Manipur HC

New Delhi, Oct 14 The Centre has issued a notification regarding appointment of a judge in the Manipur High Court, acting on the recommendation made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium.

The President appointed judicial officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as a judge of the High Court from the date she assumed charge of her office.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Smt. Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, to be a Judge of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," read a notification issued on Friday.

In January this year, two judicial officers – Kabui and one other – were recommended by the Collegium as judges in the Manipur High Court.

