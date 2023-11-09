Centre notifies appointment of Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava as Acting CJ of Rajasthan High Court

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued a notification appointing Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava as Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

The President appointed Justice Shrivastava as the Acting Chief Justice with effect from November 9 consequent upon elevation of Justice Augustine George Masih, the incumbent Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, to the Supreme Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Augustine George Masih relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the notification said.

