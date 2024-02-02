Centre notifies appointment of Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Centre on Friday issued a notification appointing Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice late on Friday.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium in December 2023 forwarded its recommendation to the Centre to fill in the vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court which had arisen consequent upon elevation of Justice Augustine George Masih to the apex court.

Justice Shrivastava is presently functioning as Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court and was appointed as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009.

Before his elevation as the judge, he practised at the Raigarh district court and High Courts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. His area of practice was constitutional, service, taxation, labour, civil and criminal cases and he specialised in constitutional, taxation, and service law.

In a statement released on the website of the apex court, the SC Collegium noted that "during his tenure of over 14 years as a Judge of the High Court, he has authored more than 505 reported judgments".

"He has acquired considerable experience of dispensing justice in two High Courts," it had said.

