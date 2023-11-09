Centre notifies appointment of Justice Manmohan as Acting CJ of Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued a notification appointing Justice Manmohan as the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

The President appointed Justice Manmohan as the Acting Chief Justice with effect from November 9 consequent upon elevation of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the incumbent Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, to the Supreme Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Satish Chandra Sharma relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the notification said.

Justice Manmohan, born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, was appointed as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in March 2008.

He obtained his LL.B. degree from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi and enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1987. In 2003, he was designated senior advocate by the High Court of Delhi. Before elevation, he practiced primarily in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation.

He also served as Senior Panel Advocate for the Centre in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. In his private practice, handled various important cases including Dabhol Power Company, Hyderabad Nizam's jewellery trust matter, Claridges Hotel dispute, Modi family as well as Gujarat Ambuja Cement's sales tax and Fatehpur Sikri encroachment matter.

