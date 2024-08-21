Centre notifies appointment of nine permanent judges in Allahabad HC

New Delhi, Aug 21 The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of nine additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court (SC) Collegium.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, (ii) Manish Kumar Nigam, (iii) Anish Kumar Gupta, (iv) Ms. Nand Prabha Shukla, (v) Kshitij Shailendra, (vi) Vinod Diwakar, (vii) Prashant Kumar, (viii) Manjive Shukla and (ix) Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

On August 13, the SC Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud recommended the appointment of nine additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

It noted: "A Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above-named Additional Judge."

The SC Collegium said that it has scrutinised the material placed on record, including the opinion of the consultee colleagues and the reports of the Judgment Assessment Committee, to assess the merit and suitability of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

Bearing in mind all aspects, the SC Collegium found these additional judges “fit and suitable”, and resolved that they be appointed as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court against the existing vacancies.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

