Centre notifies elevation of 13 judges, advocates to 3 High Courts

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the elevation of several judicial officers and advocates as Additional Judges to the High Courts of Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice on Monday wished them the best of luck and tweeted "As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court. I extend my best wishes to all of them."

The government notified the elevation of 13 Judicial offices and Advocates for the three High Courts.

Notification issued in regards to Allahabad High Court stated that "in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, (2) Manish Kumar Nigam, (3) Anish Kumar Gupta, (4)Nand Prabha Shukla, (5) Kshitij Shailendra and (6) Vinod Diwakar, to be Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, in that order of seniority for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Advocates Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan and Judicial Officers Ramachandra Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi are appointed as Additional Judges in Madras High Court by the Centre Government on Monday, read the notification.

Advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda, Patil, and Rajesh Rai Kallangala were also elevated as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Interestingly, minutes after the Law Minister's tweet confirmed the appointment, the Apex Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging Supreme Court's collegium's decision to recommend elevating advocate Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge.

Recently, a group of lawyers from Tamil Nadu had sent a petition to President Draupadi Murmu requesting her to reconsider the Supreme Court collegium recommendation of elevating advocate Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to the five new judges as the Supreme Court judges.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Saturday signed the warrants to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony today (Monday) in the Supreme Court.

Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra took oath as judges of the top court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation.

