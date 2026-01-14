Centre of Excellence for e-Governance launched to boost digital services in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), Jan 14 In a significant step towards strengthening digital governance and enhancing citizen-centric services, a Centre of Excellence for e-Governance has been established at the DC Office Complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. The initiative aims to promote digital literacy and ensure easy access to a wide range of government services for people across the district.

The Centre of Excellence for e-Governance has been developed as a Model Common Service Centre (CSC). This centre is enabling citizens to receive guidance and on-the-spot enrolment for several key financial inclusion and social security schemes. These include Atal Pension Yojana (APY), PM Jan Jeevan Yojana (JJY), PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (SBY), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM), E-Shram registration, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana, Aadhaar services, e-KYC, digital banking, Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Jeevan Praman, Digi Dost, and other essential digital services.

Dr Javid Maqbool, District Manager CSC SPV Kupwara, stressed the importance of digital empowerment. He stated that the Centre of Excellence will act as a hub for digital awareness and service delivery, ensuring transparency and efficiency in governance. He also shared with IANS full details of the services being discharged by the centre.

The centre also works in coordination with Common Service Centres operating across the district, ensuring seamless delivery of services at the grassroots level. Citizens can avail themselves of various digital facilities while also receiving assistance from trained Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who help in registrations, transactions, and awareness regarding government welfare schemes.

Speaking about the impact of the initiative, Mushtaq Ahmad, a worker associated with the centre, highlighted the growing public response. He said that people from remote areas are now visiting the centre to access services that were earlier difficult to obtain, saving both time and money.

Local residents have also welcomed the initiative. Mohammad Rafiq, a local resident, said that the centre has made it easier for common people to access government schemes without unnecessary delays.

The Centre of Excellence for e-Governance is expected to play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide in Kupwara and strengthening last-mile delivery of government services, say officials.

