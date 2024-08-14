Centre okays projects worth Rs 3,600cr to boost power supply in Gurugram, Faridabad

New Delhi, Aug 14 The Ministry of Power on Wednesday approved projects worth Rs 3,600 crore for the modernisation and upgradation of power distribution infrastructure in Gurugram and Faridabad districts of Haryana adjoining the national capital.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial monitoring committee meeting headed by Manohar Lal Khattar, the Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs.

The Minister reviewed the performance of the Power Distribution Companies and Power Departments in the country.

During the review, the status of quality and reliability of power supply in the National Capital Region including the cities of Gurugram and Faridabad was also discussed in detail.

It was observed that the power demand in these towns has been growing at a rapid pace of 8-10 per cent annually.

It was decided to approve these projects to cater to the growing power demand and to ensure reliable and quality electricity supply to the consumers in these two towns, the ministry said.

The projects will be covered under the Centre’s flagship Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The projects would benefit consumers of Manesar and Badshahpur in Gurugram district and Old Faridabad, NIT, Ballabhgarh and Greater Faridabad in Faridabad district, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power.

The project covers works for around 500 feeders with latest technology which includes setting up of 20 new Gas Insulated Substations, of which 12 will be set up in Faridabad and 8 in Gurugram.

The projects also involve installing 3,500 km of underground cabling, commissioning of around 5,000 new Distribution Transformers/ Compact Substations and bifurcating 486 feeders into 821 feeders, the official statement said.

In addition, automation of the network has also been taken up which would contribute significantly for prompt fault detection and restoration of power.

With the implementation of these works, the quality and reliability of power supply would significantly improve in these cities.

The automation and modernisation of distribution infrastructure will not only make Faridabad and Gurugram future ready; the underground cabling work would also help improve citizen safety and overall aesthetics especially in the congested areas, the statement added.

