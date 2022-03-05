Centre organises 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on medical tourism, digital health

In order to have a discussion on bringing policy promoting medical tourism, a two-day workshop "Chintan Shivir - Heal in India" organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare commenced on Friday.

The workshop is being held at the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), Noida and will conclude on Saturday.

Besides medical tourism, Indian traditional medicine and wellness systems, potential of health insurance and digital health are among key agendas to be discussed during the 'Chintan Shivir', official sources told ANI.

Further discussions over strengthening medical infrastructure, improving primary and tertiary healthcare will be held in the workshop.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin, officials from the Centre and States and industry experts attended the 'Chintan Shivir' on the first day.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry had organized a two-day workshop "Chintan Shivir - Heal by India". The theme of the 'Chintan Shivir' held last month was "Heal by India - Supply of healthcare workers to the World."

"The four major points discussed as we have a shortage of doctors was that we cannot encourage them to go abroad. Instead, we can give some seats to the developing countries and can open doors for the students from those countries to get medical training in India at top private and government medical colleges of country like AIIMS and other best medical colleges," a senior Health Ministry official who attended the 'Chintan Shivir' said.

( With inputs from ANI )

