Centre provided funds for wheat procurement but Punjab govt took credit: BJP leader

Chandigarh, May 16 Despite the completion of the wheat procurement in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab continued to engage in self-promotional campaigns while conveniently ignoring the Centre’s support under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Friday.

“The facts speak louder than the banners,” said Baliawal, highlighting the government of India in March released a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 28,894 crore to the state government for the timely disbursal of the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

Even while announcing the conclusion of the procurement season and sharing that 724,405 farmers sold over 130 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, resulting in payments of over Rs 28,500 crore directly into their accounts.

He said state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak had failed to acknowledge the Central government’s contribution.

“This omission,” Baliawal said, “is consistent with the pattern of political ingratitude shown by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP administration”.

“It’s important to underline that the entire procurement system, including the prompt payment to farmers within 24 hours, was made possible due to the advance funding and structured mechanisms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, not by the state government,” the BJP leader said in a statement.

“Not a single word of appreciation has been extended by the Bhagwant Mann government to the Union government,” Baliawal stated, calling “this silence a reflection of political dishonesty and disregard for cooperative federalism”. Moreover, he said, senior Union ministers visited key procurement centres such as Khanna and Samrala during the procurement to oversee the process and ensure that farmers faced no inconvenience.

“These visits reaffirm the Central government’s commitment to India’s annadata (food providers),” he said.

Baliawal further criticised the AAP government for its unfulfilled promises: “AAP had promised MSP on 23 crops in its election manifesto. To date, not a single crop beyond wheat and paddy is covered under any state procurement guarantee.”

Instead of addressing this gap, the AAP government continues to run misleading publicity campaigns, attempting to claim full credit for a system that was fundamentally funded, managed, and executed with the support of the Union government, he added.

