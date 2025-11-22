Centre raises person-days to 150 under MGNREGA for J&K; LG Sinha thanks PM

Jammu, Nov 22 As recommended by the UT government, the Centre has increased the number of person-days under the MGNREGA to 150 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the decision.

The LG said: "I'm grateful to Hon'ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Union Minister of Rural Development Sh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for increasing number of person-days provided under MGNREGA to 150 days for J&K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamities.

“1,962 Panchayats of J&K UT were declared 'flood affected' and it had caused adverse impact on livelihood. Special relief was sought from GoI and the decision will ensure stable income to vulnerable rural households, relieve the families from economic distress and create durable assets," he said.

