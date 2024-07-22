Centre ready to extend financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, July 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was ready to extend financial assistance to the state.

Addressing all the MLAs and MLCs of the TDP-led NDA here, he said he explained the poor financial condition of the state to the Central leaders during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Naidu called on the leaders of all three alliance partners to work in close coordination without causing any harm to the sentiments of any party.

After the Governor's address to the joint session of the state legislature, the Chief Minister had a detailed meeting with the MLAs and MLCs which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and all the ministers.

"The people have handed over the power to us by reposing immense faith in us. We should, thus function by providing good governance and should maintain the trust," he told the legislators.

Regretting that the previous government "completely destroyed the systems", Naidu said that this has pushed the state’s finances into a very bad position.

"Perhaps this kind of situation does not exist in any other state. The previous government has brought the economic condition of the state to such a pass that funds cannot be spent from the exchequer even for emergency purposes. There are now several challenges before our government and while resolving all these issues we have to take up welfare and development," he added.

Alleging that YSRCP leaders played drama with regard to the murder of Jagan Mohan Reddy's paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu said that they have mastered the art of escaping safely after committing the crime.

The latest incident in which the files containing the details of assigned lands and lands under Rule 22A were set on fire at the Madanapalle Taluk Office is a classic example of this, he said, adding that now they are trying to convert it into a fire accident, but there are a lot of doubts on this.

"I immediately asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to rush to the spot and also directed him to speed up the investigation process. The style of functioning of the administration and how it collapsed is clearly understood after witnessing the Madanapalle incident," he said.

Maintaining that the Vinukonda incident is another example of how the YSRCP is resorting to a fake campaign, the Chief Minister pointed out that though the murder was purely on personal rivalry, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is demanding that President's rule should be imposed in the State.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there is no compromise on the maintenance of law and order in the state, he said that if leaders, belonging to any political party, try to take the law into their hands, it will not be tolerated at all.

"I was in jail for 55 days and you can imagine how I suffered. But still, there is no question of adopting any kind of vengeful attitude. Let us punish anyone as per the provisions of law but no political vengeance and the leaders of all the three alliance partners should be very clear on this," he said.

