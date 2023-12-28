Centre rejects Delhi's tableau for Republic Day parade 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Centre’s decision to exclude Delhi and Punjab from the upcoming Republic Day parade's tableau. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has called it politically motivated.This decision is driven by politics. The Delhi government wanted to showcase its education and health model at the Republic Day parade. But Delhi and Punjab tableaux were excluded from selection," PTI quoted her as alleging.

Kakkar stated that Delhi wanted to show its progress in health and education at the parade. She noticed that states like Assam, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had been in the parade for the last five years, unlike Delhi and Punjab. The said three states are governed by the BJP. BJP leader Harjeet Grewal alleges that AAP's narrative around this rejection is misleading and based on false allegations. Grewal insists that tableaus failing to meet specific criteria are rightfully omitted. He urged AAP to disclose the exact reasons for the tableau's exclusion.

"There is a committee to select the tableaus and there are some set parameters, which have to be met. If a tableau doesn't meet the set parameters, it is rejected. I think that the Aam Aadmi Party tries to mislead people and make false accusations against the centre. They should come up with the details on why it was rejected," ANI quoted him as saying