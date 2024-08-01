Centre released Rs 1.64 lakh crore to states for constructing houses for urban poor: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Centre has released Rs 1.64 lakh crore to all states and Union Territories (UTs) till now under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) for constructing houses for the poor in urban areas, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said on Thursday in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Since ‘'Land' and 'Colonisation' are state subject, the schemes related to housing for their citizens are implemented by states/UTs.

However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of states/UTs by providing Central assistance under PMAY-U since June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries, including poor people across the country. A total sum of Rs 2 lakh crore has been approved under the scheme and allocations have been made to all the states and UTs, according to the data presented by the Minister.

PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme and the Union government has not fixed any target for construction of houses.

Based on the project proposals submitted by states/UTs, as on July 22 this year as many as 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U. Of the sanctioned houses, 114.33 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 85.04 lakh have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries, the Minister said.

The scheme period, which was earlier up to March 31, 2022, has been extended up to December 31, 2024, except for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme vertical of the scheme, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

