Centre released Rs 2,053.13 cr to 39 districts in 9 Naxal-affected states between 2019-2023: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], March 28 : The Central government has released Rs 2,053.13 crore to 39 districts in 9 Naxal-affected states under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme between 2019 to 2023, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said that these 39 districts are in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

Responding to a query asked by two MPs, the Minister said in a written reply that these funds are provided to the states under the 'Special Central Assistance (SCA)' to fill the critical gaps in public infrastructure and services to give further impetus for development.

"(An amount of) Rs 2053.13 crore has been released to the states from 2019-20 to 2022-23. The funds have been utilized to complete projects and works approved by the District Level Committee," said the Minister.

"Of Rs 2,053.13 released from 2019 to 2022, an amount of Rs 973.24 crore was released in 2019, followed by Rs 450 crore in 2020, Rs 487.5 crore in 2021 and Rs 142.39 crore in 2022," he added.

To address the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace holistically, a National Policy and Action Plan was approved in 2015, said Rai, adding "it envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving related security measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities."

"Apart from flagship schemes, the Government of India has taken several specific developmental initiatives in LWE affected states, with special thrust on the expansion of road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, skilling and financial inclusion," the MoS said.

He further said that regular reviews are undertaken to monitor progress.

"The number of Most LWE Affected districts was reduced from 35 to 30 in April-2018 and then to25 in July 2021," said the Minister, and added "Also, eight districts categorized as districts of concern have been covered under the scheme since July 2021 to consolidate gains in areas where LWE influence is wng."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor