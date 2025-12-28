Centre releases Indian standard for bomb disposal systems to bolster safety

New Delhi, Dec 28 Union Consumer Affairs Ministry Pralhad Joshi has released IS 19445:2025 – Bomb Disposal Systems — Performance Evaluation and Requirements, an Indian standard aimed at strengthening safety and standardisation in bomb disposal operations, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The formulation of IS 19445:2025 was initiated following a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the DRDO's Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL), in view of the increasing deployment of bomb disposal systems across security and civilian agencies and the absence of a dedicated Indian standard for performance evaluation of such systems.

Bomb disposal systems such as bomb blankets, bomb baskets, and bomb inhibitors are commonly used to mitigate explosive threats. While several public and private sector entities manufacture these systems in India, their safe and effective field deployment requires rigorous and standardised performance evaluation.

IS 19445:2025 provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating bomb disposal systems, particularly with respect to blast loads and splinter effects. It specifies requirements for test equipment and test range conditions and evaluation procedures to objectively assess system performance. Besides, it defines test methodologies, apparatus, test specimens, and acceptance criteria.

The standard serves as a reference for test sponsors, manufacturers, and accredited testing agencies, enabling uniformity in testing, certification, and procurement practices.

IS 19445:2025 has been developed through a consensus-based process under the Arms and Ammunition for Civilian Use Sectional Committee (PGD 28). For this purpose, the Bomb Disposal Systems Panel (PGD 28/P1) was constituted under the convenorship of the TBRL, and the formulation involved wide stakeholder participation, including defence and internal security agencies like the DRDO, the NSG, the MES, the DGQA, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police authorities, and R&D institutions.

Active involvement of government user agencies ensured that the standard reflects operational realities, safety considerations, and field-level requirements of personnel engaged in bomb detection and disposal.

While developing IS 19445:2025, due consideration was given to international best practices and globally accepted performance concepts, suitably adapted to Indian threat scenarios and operating environments. This approach promotes global alignment while maintaining national relevance and supports Indian manufacturers in enhancing international competitiveness.

The newly released standard addresses the growing operational risks faced by the Indian armed forces, CAPFs, state police, and civilian agencies due to unexploded bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and hand grenades encountered in conflict zones, cantonment areas, and public places.

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, stated that IS 19445:2025 is intended for voluntary adoption by procurement agencies, manufacturers, and testing bodies, and is expected to bring uniformity in evaluation practices, promote quality-driven manufacturing, and enhance confidence in bomb disposal systems deployed in critical security operations.

The release of IS 19445:2025 reaffirms the commitment of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to advancing national priorities through timely and relevant standardisation, contributing to public safety, national security, and technological self-reliance.

In another development, the National Test House (NTH), an institution under the Centre’s Department of Consumer Affairs, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Defence Materials and Stores Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO to strengthen cooperation in the areas of research, testing and training.

Under the agreement, both institutions will extend mutual support in testing and evaluation services, particularly in cases where specialised facilities are not available in-house, subject to agreed terms and conditions. The collaboration is also expected to promote knowledge sharing and skill development among scientific and technical personnel.

The NTH, established in 1912, provides testing, inspection and quality assurance services for a wide range of industrial and consumer products in accordance with national and international standards. An NABL-accredited and BIS-recognised laboratory, the NTH operates through a network of regional laboratories across the country.

The DMSRDE, Kanpur, with a legacy dating back to 1929, is engaged in research and development of non-metallic materials such as polymers, composites, elastomers, ceramics, technical textiles, fuels, lubricants and other specialty materials critical for defence applications.

