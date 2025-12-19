Centre releases over Rs 94 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Centre has released Rs 94.236 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Uttarakhand during the financial year 2025-26, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Friday.

The release includes the second instalment of Untied Grants for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting Rs 94.10 crore for all eligible 13 district panchayats, 95 block panchayats and 7,784 gram panchayats in the hill state. In addition, Rs 13.60 lakhs towards the withheld portion of the first instalment of Untied Grants for FY 2024-25 has been released to 15 additionally eligible gram panchayats.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommend the release of XV FC Grants for RLBs/PRIs, which is subsequently released by the Ministry of Finance in two installments during a financial year.

Untied Grants are meant to be utilised by Rural Local Bodies/PRIs for location-specific felt needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment expenditures. Tied Grants, on the other hand, are earmarked for basic services relating to sanitation and maintenance of ODF status including management and treatment of household waste, human excreta and fecal sludge, and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling.

The Centre, earlier in November this year, released over Rs 223 crore for rural local bodies in Assam and another Rs 444.38 crore to strengthen panchayats in bodies in Odisha as part of the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched initiatives such as SabhaSaar -- an AI-powered tool for recording and summarising Gram Sabha proceedings, SVAMITVA for digital land mapping and property rights, eGramSwaraj for integrated online planning, accounting and monitoring.

Besides, Gram Manchitra has been rolled out for geo-spatial planning.These platforms not only improve transparency and efficiency but also empower citizens to participate more actively in local governance.

