Centre revamps Sugamya Bharat app to enhance accessibility for disabled, elderly

New Delhi, June 27 The Sugamya Bharat App (SBA), a flagship initiative of the Government of India dedicated to enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities and elderly citizens in India, has been revamped to provide a more user-friendly and impactful experience, said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Friday.

The revamp introduced several enhanced features, including a more intuitive and user-friendly interface, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot support to assist users in real time.

It will also show circulars and notifications about new initiatives related to accessibility and integration of government schemes and other valuable resources for persons with disabilities.

Till June 25, "the app had 14,358 total registered users and witnessed 83,791 app downloads (82,291 on Android platforms and 1,500 on iOS platforms) across both Android and iOS platforms," the ministry said.

Launched in 2021 by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the app serves as an essential platform for citizens to report accessibility issues across public infrastructure, transportation, and information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

Users can easily upload geo-tagged photos of locations where accessibility barriers exist, enabling authorities to take prompt corrective action.

Notably, "the app has received a total of 2,705 complaints, of which 1,897 have been successfully resolved," since its inception, the ministry said. This reflects the government’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all.

The DEPwD continues to encourage the public to actively participate in reporting accessibility challenges and supporting the Government’s vision of a barrier-free India.

With the AI-powered chatbot, the app has become more intuitive and user-friendly and provides real-time information on government initiatives/schemes.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS platforms.

