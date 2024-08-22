Centre rolls out guidelines for seaplane operations in India

New Delhi, Aug 22 Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched the 'Guidelines for Seaplane Operations' in India as the country’s long coastline and vast network of rivers and lakes presents a viable opportunity for the development of this fast mode of transport.

In his address at the event held at the Indian Aviation Academy here, the Minister said that these guidelines not only integrate seaplane operations into India's aviation landscape for transportation and tourism but also create jobs and foster economic empowerment, making seaplanes a symbol of the country's growth, innovation, and commitment to inclusive development.

The Minister also announced that the demonstration flights of the seaplane by manufacturer DeHavilland would be held shortly.

Naidu said India's 7,517 km long coastline and extensive network of rivers and lakes present a unique opportunity for the development of seaplane operations in the country. After a careful study of the situation and drawing from the experience of helicopter operations, the Government has taken a flexible and pragmatic approach to ensure the growth of seaplane operations.

“Our goal is to create a regulatory framework that fosters innovation, promotes growth, and generates employment opportunities for pilots, maintenance staff, and ground crews by prioritizing local workforce development. We envision developing Multimodal Transport Hubs for seamless connectivity between seaplanes and other transport modes,” the minister said.

He explained that the guidelines would enable seaplane operations under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) to make use of the operations under a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP). The extension of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the RCS to seaplane operations would provide the initial fillip to the operators. While seeking to promote seaplane operations, due care has been taken to ensure the safety and security of the operations, he added.

The Minister further informed that despite initial challenges, particularly in the development of water aerodromes, the Government has taken a flexible and pragmatic approach to ensure the continued growth of seaplane operations.

These guidelines prioritize the safety and security of operations and define the responsibilities of all stakeholders, ensuring a seamless and efficient seaplane operation across the nation. The adoption of the Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) framework for seaplanes is a significant step forward in the Government’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

Naidu also launched the 5.4 version of the UDAN scheme for commercial flights to small airports. Under the scheme, fresh bids will be invited for the unserved air routes on which flights have still not been introduced or have been cancelled for some reason or the other.

The Union Minister emphasised the need of favourable policy environment for seaplane industry in India and encouragement on research into technologies like electric seaplanes to reduce carbon emissions and align with India's commitments under the UN Framework on Climate Change.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the seaplane initiative is poised to not only improve connectivity but also to boost tourism, foster economic growth, and bring the most remote areas of India closer together.

Union Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the Seaplane NSOP Guidelines will provide a structured and safe framework for seaplane operations to continue and grow, even “as we work towards the full development of water aerodrome infrastructure.”

