Centre sanctions 3.76 lakh more houses under PMAY-G for Assam

New Delhi, May 17 In a big push for rural development in Assam, the Union government on Saturday announced the sanctioning of 3.76 lakh more houses for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a virtual ‘Grihapravesh’ ceremony held in Guwahati to mark the completion of 55,000 houses under the same scheme.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said the government is committed to improving rural infrastructure and ensuring better living conditions for poor and underprivileged families.

He also appreciated Assam’s achievement of completing 20 lakh houses under PMAY-G, describing it as a remarkable milestone.

The event was attended by several beneficiaries who have moved into their newly built homes.

They were felicitated for successfully completing their houses under the central housing scheme.

In a step aimed at empowering rural women, the Union Minister also launched the ‘Lakhimi Mistri’ initiative.

This programme will train women in masonry skills, opening up employment opportunities for them in the construction sector.

As a symbolic start to the initiative, safety kits were distributed to five women who will receive training under the new scheme.

Chouhan also virtually inaugurated 21 ‘Knowledge Centres’ across Assam. These centres have been set up under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and are aimed at supporting farmers by giving them better access to information and agricultural resources.

During the event, Chouhan praised the Assam government for effectively implementing rural development schemes.

He especially congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership in making these efforts successful.

Chief Minister Sarma, who was present at the ceremony, thanked the Union government for its continued support.

He said that the state is fully committed to empowering farmers, women, and rural communities through inclusive and sustainable development.

