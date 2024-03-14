Centre sanctions Rs 972 cr for widening roads in Rajasthan

New Delhi, March 14 Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that an outlay of Rs 972.80 crore has been sanctioned for widening and strengthening work of 31 major district roads and State Highways in Rajasthan.

Another Rs 384.56 crore has also been sanctioned for the construction work of seven rail overbridges, underbridges, flyovers in various districts under Setu Bandhan Yojana.

Under the Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme, the Ministry allocates funds to State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) for the development and maintenance of State and Roads.

The development of road infrastructure in the state is aimed at promoting economic development in the region and will also give a push to tourism in the state.

The announcement for Rajasthan comes close on the heels of similar allocations under the CRIF scheme to Karnataka and Telangana made earlier in the day.

An outlay of Rs 1385.60 crore was approved for the “enhancement and reinforcement of 295 road development projects spanning a total length of 2055.62 km in Karnataka while an allocation of Rs 850 crore was cleared for 31 State Road Projects in Telangana, encompassing a total length of 435.29 km.

