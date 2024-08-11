Centre, state collaboration must for well-being of women & children: Annapurna Devi

New Delhi, Aug 11 Collaborative efforts between the Central and State governments are essential to ensure the well-being of women and children in the country, said Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD).

The Minister said this at her first national-level meeting with the Ministers of Women and Child Development and social welfare in the States, and administrators and lieutenant governors in the Union Territories via video conferencing on Saturday.

“Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level, for which it is imperative to work closely with the States. This will not only lead to the development of the States but will also contribute to the overall progress of our country, which is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Devi said.

She specifically highlighted the Ministry's flagship programmes under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti.

At the meeting, participated by 21 out of 28 State Ministers, Devi stressed that collaboration between the Centre and States is essential to realise the vision of a developed India and ensure the well-being of women and children across the country.

The Ministers from the States highlighted the specific efforts being made towards the empowerment and well-being of women and children in their respective States, during the meeting.

They also appreciated the engagement at the Union Minister’s level and opined that it will provide enhanced momentum to the implementation of the three Missions in the States’ and complement their on-going efforts.

The Union Minister assured them of continued periodic engagement at her level.

“The Ministry is committed to promoting an inclusive environment and pursuing policies that support the empowerment and well-being of women and children in the country,” Devi said.

Last month, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also shared that the country has demonstrated tremendous progress in maternal and child health through improved family planning services.

The National Planning programme currently offers a variety of reversible modern contraceptives encompassing condoms, intrauterine contraceptive devices, oral pills, injectable contraceptives, etc.

This was also reiterated at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva in May.

Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary who led the Indian delegation at the WHA outlined “India's commitment to implement proactive actions for women, children, and adolescents' health and wellbeing”.

He noted that the country is committed to taking proactive actions for the health and well-being of women, children, and adolescents with programmes such as reproductive and child health (RCH) – I, RCH – II initiatives, and the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram which stressed on adolescent health as well as TeleManas -- part of the national tele-mental health programme in India.

