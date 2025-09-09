Centre, State push 54 initiatives to strengthen cooperatives: Gujarat minister

Gandhinagar, Sep 9 Gujarat Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma informed the Assembly that a total of 54 initiatives have been rolled out to strengthen cooperative institutions, of which 14 are aimed specifically at making Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) financially robust.

Replying to a question on agriculture credit cooperatives, Minister Vishwakarma said that in Ahmedabad district alone, 473 PACS have adopted model bylaws, 448 have been computerised, and 160 have set up Common Service Centres (CSCs).

In addition, several PACS have diversified into running petrol and diesel pumps, consumer stores, and selling seasonal products. These steps, he noted, have created local employment opportunities for rural youth.

The minister also highlighted that through PACS and milk cooperatives, banking and financial services are now reaching villages directly.

Under the pilot project 'Cooperation among Cooperatives', launched in Gujarat, the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank has trained PACS and dairy secretaries as Bank Mitras. Equipped with micro-ATMs, they can now deliver essential financial services at the doorstep of rural households.

Cooperatives form one of the strongest pillars of Gujarat's rural economy, with a presence across agriculture, dairy, credit, housing, and consumer sectors. The state is home to over 81,000 cooperative societies, including more than 8,800 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), nearly 18,000 dairy cooperatives and thousands of housing and urban credit societies that cater to small savers and borrowers.

Gujarat's cooperatives collectively support millions of farmers, milk producers, and rural households, generating employment and ensuring last-mile access to banking, markets, and essential services.

The cooperative model in Gujarat is not just a support system but a growth engine, blending community ownership with financial sustainability.

Recent state and central government initiatives, including the 54 cooperative reforms mentioned by Cooperation Minister Vishwakarma, aim to modernise PACS, digitalise operations, and expand services to keep this vast network relevant in the changing rural economy.

On Monday, Minister Vishwakarma announced in the Assembly that citizens in Gujarat will soon be able to access copies of their revenue documents with a single click.

