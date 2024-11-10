Centre to hold mega Digital Life Certificate camp for pensioners in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 10 A team of the Centre’s Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), headed by Pensions Secretary V. Srinivas, will visit Hyderabad on Tuesday for reviewing the progress of the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign and holding an interactive meeting with defence officials, bank officials, pensioners and representatives of registered pensioners’ associations, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Those expected to attend the mega camp include the General Offices Pensioners’ Association (Hyderabad), the ISRO Retired Employees Forum (IREF) (Hyderabad), and the All India Retired Railwaymen’s Federation (Secunderabad).

A team from the UIDAI will also attend the camps to assist pensioners in updating their Aadhaar records, wherever required and also to take care of any technical issues.

The event will also be attended by senior defence officials, viz., from the Controller General, Defence Accounts, the Commandant MCEME & Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME and the General Officer Commanding, TASA, who will address the pensioners and interact with them.

The Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0, Jeevan Praman, is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the digital empowerment of pensioners.

The DLC Campaign 3.0 is being held in 800 cities and towns of India from November 1-30, 2024 in which all Pensioners of Central/state governments/ EPFO/autonomous bodies can submit their Digital Life Certificates at Pension Disbursing Banks or the IPPB.

Super Senior Pensioners can do it from their residences and are provided doorstep delivery of services. All Pension Disbursing Banks, the CGDA, the IPPB, and the UIDAI will be coming together to implement the DLC Campaign on a nationwide basis.

The present campaign is an initiative to ensure that the technique of using Face Authentication for DLC submission reaches pensioners in the remotest areas, to enable them to understand and use the technique from the comfort of their homes. Through the use of digital modes, pensioners can submit Life Certificates anytime, anywhere, which is a huge step towards making life easy for pensioners, particularly the aged, sick, and disabled pensioners. Such camps are being held in more than 35 cities covering 60 locations in Telangana by all the stakeholders. Almost 50 senior-level officers are working on this campaign in Telangana. More than 80,000 pensioners are drawing pension through banks in Telangana and SPARSH outreach is being conducted by the CGDA for more than 73,000 pensioners across various stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

