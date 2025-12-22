Centre to hold next workshop on base revision of GDP, CPI, and IIP on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 22 The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organising the second pre-release consultative workshop on the base revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) at the Bharat Mandapam here on Tuesday.

The primary objective of the workshop is to share the proposed methodological and structural changes in the ongoing base revision of the GDP, the CPI, and the IIP for seeking feedback and comments of the participants. The first pre-release consultative workshop was held in Mumbai on November 26.

The second workshop will bring together a wide spectrum of participants, including eminent economists, experts from financial institutions and the banking sector, subject-matter specialists, users of core statistics, and senior officials from the Central and State Governments. The participation of this diverse group is expected to enrich the discussions and familiarise users with the changes in the revised series.

The inaugural session of the workshop will be attended by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman K. Bery as the chief guest, along with Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg, and the MoSPI's Director General, Central Statistics, N.K. Santoshi.

The inaugural session will be followed by the technical sessions on GDP, CPI and IIP, along with the open house discussions. A booklet containing the brief concept notes on proposed changes in the base revision of the GDP, the CPI, and the IIP will also be shared with the participants. The workshop aims to strengthen transparency, foster informed dialogue and ensure broad-based consultation before the release of the revised series of the GDP, the CPI, and the IIP, the statement added.

The new series of CPI with the base year (2024=100) is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2026, while the new series of National Accounts with FY 2022-23 as the base year is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026. Similarly, the new series of IIP with the base year 2022-23 is scheduled to be released on May 28, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor