Centre to launch special campaign to help pensioners from July 1

New Delhi, June 19 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, has released the guidelines for a month-long Special Campaign 2.0 which will be carried out from July 1 for the redressal of grievances of family pensioners and super senior pensioners.

Highlighting the transformational journey of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions over the past 11 years, Jitendra Singh appreciated the initiative of the Department and stressed the importance of timely and qualitative redressal of grievances.

The minister said that the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DOPPW) will conduct the month-long Special Campaign 2.0, during the period July 1-31, for the timely and qualitative redressal of grievances of Central government family pensioners and super senior pensioners.

DoPPW will coordinate the implementation of the campaign. A total number of 2210 pension grievances have been taken up and shared with the 51 Ministries/Departments and organisations of the government for redressal under the campaign, with a request to widely disseminate success stories and best practices through Press Information Bureau statements and tweets.

The minister further states that the Centre is committed towards the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens by effective redressal of Central Government pensioners’ grievances.

A preparatory meeting, under the chairmanship of the Secretary (Pension), was held on 11th June, 2025, with the Nodal Officers handling pensioners’ grievances.

DOPPW is monitoring the status of the grievances on a daily basis. It is seen that the campaign has already gained momentum, which is evident from the fact that more than 25 per cent of identified cases have so far been redressed.

The hashtag of the campaign is #SpecialCampaignFamilyPension2.0.

Asof the welfare measures, the minister also announced this week that Central government employees covered under the Unified Pension Scheme will now be eligible for retirement and death gratuity benefits.

The minister said that the move addresses a significant demand of government staff and brings parity in retirement benefits. The new provision reflects the government’s commitment to ensure social security for all categories of employees under the National Pension System.

