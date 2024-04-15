Centre to procure 30 LMT parboiled rice from Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, April 15 The Centre has agreed to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana during Kharif season 2023-24, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy revealed on Monday.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP President, thanked Union Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies Piyush Goyal, stating that the decision taken by the Centre will immensely benefit farmers of Telangana.

He demanded that the state government, without wasting any time, immediately procure paddy from farmers by ensuring the Minimum Support Price and Rs 500 per quintal bonus as it promised.

He said that the Centre was doing everything to ensure that the farmers of Telangana are benefited.

In May last year, the Centre had agreed to procure 6.8 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the state for Kharif season 2022-23. This was in addition to 13.73 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice for Rabi 2021-22 and Kharif 2022-23.

