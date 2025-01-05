Centre to roll out Rs 50 crore worth fisheries sector schemes for Northeast states tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will inaugurate and lay the foundation for key projects amounting to about Rs 50 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) as part of the Centre’s plan to promote a self-sustained fisheries sector in the Northeastern Region, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Certificates will be distributed, at the event to be held in Guwahati on Monday, to fisheries beneficiaries of the Northeast Region, including NFDP registration certificates, KCC cards, and awards for the Best FFPOs and Fisheries Startups.

The Centre’s Department of Fisheries will also notify the Organic Fisheries Cluster in the Soreng district of Sikkim for the development of fisheries and aquaculture in the State.

The organic fisheries cluster in Sikkim would offer a range of economic, environmental and social benefits and can position itself as a leader in sustainable aquaculture.

The meeting to review the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. The Ministers of Fisheries of the Northeast states and senior officials will participate in the meeting.

The event will include a technical session on “Issues and Challenges in Fisheries & Aquaculture in the Northeastern Region (NER),” presented by Dr J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General, ICAR (Fisheries). The session will focus on the specific challenges faced by the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in the region, such as resource management, infrastructure limitations, market access issues, and the impact of climate change. Dr Jena will also highlight potential solutions and innovative approaches suited to the region’s unique ecological and socio-economic conditions, providing practical strategies to support the sustainable development and growth of these important sectors.

The meeting will serve as a crucial platform to accelerate the growth of fisheries and aquaculture in the Northeastern Region (NER). It will also provide an opportunity to address regional challenges, share innovative solutions, and promote sustainable practices tailored to the region’s unique aquatic resources. The meet will enhance infrastructure, encourage advanced techniques, and strengthen market linkages, ultimately boosting productivity, creating employment, and driving economic growth in the region.

Through this landmark event, the Government aims to reinforce its commitment to making NER self-sufficient in fish production, fostering sustainable practices, and enhancing livelihoods for fisher communities across the region, the official statement added.

The Indian fisheries and aquaculture sector is an important sector that provides livelihoods to around three crore fishers and farmers. The sector has seen significant growth since the establishment of a dedicated Ministry and Department of Fisheries in 2019. This step brought a new focus to the fisheries sector and investment in the sector was stepped up to the tune of Rs 38,572 crore since 2015.

The Northeastern Region (NER) of India, renowned for its rich aquatic biodiversity and vast water resources, holds immense potential to drive economic growth, ensure food security and uplift livelihoods. Renowned as a global hotspot for fish diversity, the region's diverse ecosystems nurture a wide array of fish species, positioning fisheries as a vital part of its economic and social framework.

