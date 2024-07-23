Centre took revenge for losing 11 seats in Raj via budget: Dotasra

Jaipur, July 23 The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, saying the Centre has taken revenge for losing 11 Lok Sabha seats in the desert state via the Union Budget 2024-25.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the Centre has been kind to two states which are Nitish Kumar's Bihar and Chandrababu Naidu's Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, despite there being a BJP government in Rajasthan, nothing came for the state.

Dotasra said there is nothing in the budget for the youth, women and farmers. There was talk of relief to be given in income tax to the employees, but nothing has come. There is no vision in the budget, he added.

He said that Rajasthan is completely missing from the budget The interests of Rajasthan have been ignored. The pain of losing 11 seats in Rajasthan is reflected in this budget, he said.

He added that this is only a budget to save the government and it shows the government's dependence on Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. "No money has been given for any scheme of Rajasthan."

Referring to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dotasra said that Shekhawat was the Water Resources Minister earlier, even then he did not do anything. He was given the department of tourism but tourism has also not got anything in this budget.

